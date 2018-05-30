Was Irrfan Khan spotted watching England vs Pakistan test match at Lord's stadium in London?

After sharing an official statement on the diagnosis of his illness in March, Piku actor Irrfan Khan left for the UK for treatment. He revealed to his fans that he was suffering from a 'rare disease' called neuroendrocine tumour.

Since his statement, there has been more or less radio silence from his end, until a picture of a man assumed to be Irrfan was revealed. In the image, he was spotted watching a test match at London's Lord's stadium recently. A Pakistani sports journalist, Zainab Abbas, shared his picture on Twitter, claiming it was the actor himself.

Pic shared by @Furqan013 - there’s actor Irfan Khan enjoying the match at Lord’s #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/iUpdXamxeX — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) May 27, 2018

The picture has gone viral since and has received relieved reactions from his fans, who are hoping for his return back to India. However, another group of his followers believe that it was not him.

Here's what Twitter had to say about this:

Omg! If this is actually today's image, thank you so much for this! There haven't been any major updates on Irfan Sir's health after that 1 statement before he went for the treatment. Good to seem him finally! Thank you so much for sharing this 😊😊🙏😊 — Vimarsh Munsif (@VimarshMunsif) May 27, 2018

He was sitting in front of me.. A few people came and asked him for a picture but he refused..i think because of his health. He looked really really weak. — Ali Nomi (@Ali_nouman16) May 27, 2018

Haha he is not irfan khan..look alike😀 — Nusrat Soldier (@Nusratsoldierg1) May 28, 2018

Come back home, Irrrrrrrfan. We miss you and your magic here. Lots and lots of love and strength to you. Hope you recover fully and come back to India in the best of your health. Praying 🙏❤️ @irrfank — Dolly (@Dolly8999) May 27, 2018

Thats not Irfan Khan, I'm reasonably sure. — Yash (@Yash17970) May 27, 2018

Irrfan khan ???? no doubtful — Aman (@rohande05941793) May 28, 2018

Irrfan was last seen in the Abhinay Deo's comedy thriller Blackmail. Earlier in May, he tweeted about his upcoming film Karwaan with Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, which is set to release on 10 June. The actor will also be teaming up with Shoojit Sircar on a biopic based on Udham Singh, the revolutionary who assassinated the Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India.

