You are here:

Was Irrfan Khan spotted watching England vs Pakistan test match at Lord's stadium in London?

FP Staff

May,30 2018 16:24:39 IST

After sharing an official statement on the diagnosis of his illness in March, Piku actor Irrfan Khan left for the UK for treatment. He revealed to his fans that he was suffering from a 'rare disease' called neuroendrocine tumour.

Since his statement, there has been more or less radio silence from his end, until a picture of a man assumed to be Irrfan was revealed. In the image, he was spotted watching a test match at London's Lord's stadium recently. A Pakistani sports journalist, Zainab Abbas, shared his picture on Twitter, claiming it was the actor himself.

The picture has gone viral since and has received relieved reactions from his fans, who are hoping for his return back to India. However, another group of his followers believe that it was not him.

Here's what Twitter had to say about this:

Irrfan was last seen in the Abhinay Deo's comedy thriller Blackmail. Earlier in May, he tweeted about his upcoming film Karwaan with Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, which is set to release on 10 June. The actor will also be teaming up with Shoojit Sircar on a biopic based on Udham Singh, the revolutionary who assassinated the Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India. 

Updated Date: May 30, 2018 16:24 PM

tags: #blackmail #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Irrfan Khan #Piku

also see

Irrfan Khan will play Udham Singh in Shoojit Sircar's upcoming biopic of the revolutionary

Irrfan Khan will play Udham Singh in Shoojit Sircar's upcoming biopic of the revolutionary

Salman Khan chills at a roadside dhaba; Irrfan Khan tweets for the first time since illness: Social Media Stalker's Guide

Salman Khan chills at a roadside dhaba; Irrfan Khan tweets for the first time since illness: Social Media Stalker's Guide

Eela: Kajol's upcoming film with director Pradeep Sarkar all set to release on 14 September

Eela: Kajol's upcoming film with director Pradeep Sarkar all set to release on 14 September