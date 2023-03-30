One of the most loved characters from the wildly popular television show Friends, no one can hardly imagine anyone else playing Ross Gellar other than David Schwimmer. The actor who also played the love interest of Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) in the show underwent a profound change in his career and life, rising to massive fame. However, can you imagine anyone else playing the same role on Friends? Another close friend of actress Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler recently spoke about whether he wanted to play the particular role. While Jennifer and Adam indeed make a fun pair to watch on screen, the two recently bonded on how things would have worked if he had played Ross in Friends.

In a recent interview where they came to promote their upcoming film Murder Mystery 2, Adam quipped about how he wanted to play the character of Ross. Joking more on it, he added that David got the role just because he was a “bit taller and nicer” than him.

While his response got Aniston a bit confused, the actor, Adam went on to clarify that he was just joking.

In response to the interviewer’s question, Jennifer said, “Well, that’s a very big possibility” and further turned to her co-star and jokingly asked him, “Were you really up to play Ross?” Replying to her, Adam said, “I would have!” to further add, “No, that wasn’t real. I was just joking.”

About Murder Mystery 2

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler who are known for being close friends in real life share great chemistry both on and off the screen. They worked together for the first time in the 2011 film Just Go With It which was followed by the Netflix thriller comedy Murder Mystery.

They are now gearing up for the sequel of the 2019 film i.e., Murder Mystery 2 which is set to premiere on Netflix on 31 March 2023.

