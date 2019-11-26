Warner Bros changes release date of Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown's Godzilla vs Kong to 20 November, 2020

Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures' Godzilla vs Kong will now hit the theatres on 20 November, 2020. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film was earlier scheduled to release on 13 March, 2020.

Adam Wingard (Deathnote, Blair Witch) is attached as the director on the movie, which features Julian Dennison, Millie Bobby Brown, Brian Tyree Henry, Alexander Skarsgård and Demian Bichir.

The film is a crossover event pitting the two famous monsters against one another. It follows Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017) and this year's Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

The first installment for the Monsterverse was followed by Kong: Skull Island which grossed more than $565 million worldwide. Godzilla: King of the Monsters, starred Vera Farmiga, Brown and Kyle Chandler. Collider writes that the newest film earned $385 million worldwide.

"What I liked about it [his character] is that he’s a reluctant hero. He’s a geologist, who’s not tough, or brave, or an ex-Marine, or a cool, strong leader. He’s nervous and uncomfortable, and he’s thrown into this crazy world that he’s not equipped to deal with. There was an opportunity for some levity and some fun moments in that. Having a protagonist who’s not an action hero, in an action movie, was quite fun. The stakes are higher because you know that he’s not equipped to deal with these situations," Skarsgård had told Collider about his Godzilla vs Kong character.

