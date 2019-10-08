War box office collection: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's action film rakes in Rs 187.75 cr in six days

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's action thriller, War, is on a rampage at the domestic box office. The film is slowly inching towards the Rs 200 crore mark.

War earned Rs 20.60 crore (Hindi), and its Tamil and Telugu versions collectively grossed 90 lakh on Monday, taking its total collection to Rs 187.75 crore.

According to trade analysts, the footfall on Monday was the same as the opening day (2 October). The holiday season in the country will also contribute to its earnings.

War is expected to cross the lifetime business of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer space drama Mission Mangal on Tuesday.

Here are the latest box office figures

Trade analysts further noted it will take War just a week to cross the Rs 200 crore milestone as compared to previous releases of 2019 — Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kabir Singh, Bharat, and Mission Mangal.

Here is a comparison

Days taken to reach ₹ 200 cr... 2019 releases...

⭐️#War: Will cross on Day 7

⭐️#KabirSingh: Day 13

⭐️#Bharat: Day 14

⭐️#Uri: Day 28

⭐️#MissionMangal: Day 29#India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 8, 2019

In a recent interview with Indo-Asian News Service, director Siddharth Anand had revealed his plans to expand War into an action franchise. "It's too early to talk about it, but I definitely had an idea to convert this into a franchise. We were waiting for the audience reaction to the film. Now, I feel that it's an audience demand more than our desire. We will soon sit together to decide our future course of action."

Updated Date: Oct 08, 2019 14:44:53 IST