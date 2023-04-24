Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has taken a jibe at Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Babul Supriyo. Agnihotri who recently shifted one of his events in Kolkata citing “security reasons” took a dig at the TMC leader for not being able to ensure his safety in the city. Agnihotri while attacking the state government for being “mute observers”, went on to ask the TMC MLA to leave politics and rejoin the music industry. For the unversed, Vivek Agnihotri’s book-signing event was organised at the Quest Mall, a location that falls under Babul’s constituency. However, the filmmaker after fearing for his security shifted the venue to Starmark Book Shop in South City Mall.

Having done that, The Kashmir Files director later took to Twitter and wrote, “Babul, You couldn’t ensure my safety yesterday, in YOUR OWN constituency, despite knowing well in advance. Because the mall is in Muslim area and they hijacked the posh mall and your Govt was a mute observer. Who is communal, entire Bengal knows, except for those who hijacked the mall. Now drop this, accept reality and come back to the wonderful world of music. Or football.”

Babul, You couldn’t ensure my safety yesterday, in YOUR OWN constituency, despite knowing well in advance. Because the mall is in Muslim area and they hijacked the posh mall and your Govt was a mute observer. Who is communal, entire Bengal knows, except for those who hijacked the… https://t.co/McIF4nh0Pr — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 21, 2023

Vivek Agnihotri and Babul Supriyo’s war of words on Twitter

This came in response to a brief heated exchange of words between the two earlier. On Friday, Babul Supriyo while taking to Twitter expressed disappointment upon hearing about the inconveniences faced by Vivek Agnihotri. “Dear ⁦Vivek Agnihotri⁩, you are a colleague of mine from the Film fraternity & your wife Pallaviji is very well known to me for long• Quest Mall is in my MLA constituency #Ballygunge.. I am disturbed to know that you have moved your event from there for reasons u mentioned,” he wrote.

Dear ⁦@vivekagnihotri⁩, you are a colleague of mine from the Film fraternity & your wife Pallaviji is very well known to me for long• Quest Mall is in my MLA constituency #Ballygunge.. I am disturbed to know that you have moved your event frm there for reasons u mentioned pic.twitter.com/W50AvnxQDg — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) April 20, 2023

Following this, Agnihotri went on to question the responsibilities of the TMC MLA towards ensuring his safety. He tweeted, “The event was shifted for security reasons. I was told it’s a Muslim area (in a secular country) and it’s not safe for me to sign my book #UrbanNaxals there. As a MLA can you please ensure my safety? Or even you are helpless like me?”

However, this didn’t stop there as the filmmaker went on to take a jibe at the leader, while Supriyo also continued speaking out in his defense.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.