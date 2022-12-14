Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Anurag Kashyap's comments on Kantara and Pushpa, says 'Disagree with the one & only Milord'

Vivek Agnihotri has never shied away from speaking his mind, no matter what the issue is. The Kashmir Files director has slammed Anurag Kashyap for his recent comments on Kantara. Sarcastically calling the Gangs of Wasseypur director ‘Bollywood’s one and only milord’ in a tweet, Vivek Agnihotri has claimed that he completely disagrees with Anurag Kashyap’s opinion. He also asked his followers for their view on the matter. Vivek Agnihotri had also shared a screenshot from a media portal which quoted Anurag Kashyap saying that “films like Kantara and Pushpa are destroying the industry.”

Posting the screenshot on Tuesday evening, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “I totally totally totally disagree with the views of Bollywood’s one & only Milord. Do you agree?”

View the tweet here:

I totally totally totally disagree with the views of Bollywood’s one & only Milord. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/oDdAsV8xnx — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 13, 2022

A few days ago, Anurag Kashyap had stated that the trend of pan-India films like Kantara, RRR, Pushpa: The Rise and Baahubali was “destroying” Bollywood. Speaking at a round table hosted by Galatta Plus, he said that everyone was now trying to make pan-India movies. “Success will be 5-10%. Films like Kantara and Pushpa give you the courage to go out and tell your stories. But KGF 2, however big the success, when you try and emulate that and set a project up, that’s when you start heading towards disaster. That’s the bandwagon that Bollywood destroyed itself on. You have to find films that give you courage,” he said.

Coming back to Vivek Agnihotri, the filmmaker’s tweet on Kashyap prompted a lot of responses. Some people argued that Kashyap had nothing but praise for Kantara and was actually slamming the trend of copying pan-India films without working on any original content.

first read what he said. he had nothing but praise about Kantara, Pushpa, RRR etc. He said people who simply copy Kantara or Pushpa without working on original content will not be successful. What is wrong in that? pic.twitter.com/ruV2rAJydy — Arun Kumar TK (@aruntkay) December 13, 2022

A few said they agreed with Anurag Kashyap’s views.

I somewhat agree sir. They are basically masala pot boilers with little sense going into them, but I guess movies are an art form and no two people will view it in the same way. Boils down to individual sensibilities — thegreyRainbow (@TheGreyRainbow_) December 13, 2022

Many said that the director had been misquoted and the headline of the article shared by Agnihotri was “misleading”

Read the full article instead of a misleading and clickbait headline. — Poe’s Raven (@ThisIsPoesRaven) December 13, 2022

Others, however, slammed the Dev D director for his comments.

Strongly Disagree! Movies like Student of the Year have destroyed a generation not an industry, why not speak on them as well! — Jayvardhan Joshi (@jayvardhanjoshi) December 13, 2022



Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files remains one of the highest-grossing films of 2022. Based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley in the 1990s, the movie stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

