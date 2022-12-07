Vivek Agnihotri: 'Grateful to all the Congressis, AAPiyas, unemployed Bollywoodiyas for building new apartments for me'

Bollywood director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri gave one of the biggest hits of his career this year with ‘The Kashmir Files‘, which not only set cash registers ringing. The film, which continues to remain in controversy, was also loved by audiences. Though it also received backlash from a section of society, nothing could stand in the way of its box-office run. Following the success of the film, several reports had recently surfaced suggesting that the director has purchased a luxurious apartment in Mumbai and is planning to move in soon.

The reports also claimed that the apartment cost around Rs 18 crore and Vivek Agnihotri and wife Pallavi Joshi have already paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.07 crore for registration. While the news took many by surprise, the director has finally broken his silence and addressed the rumours.

Vivek Agnihotri seems to have taken a sarcastic route as he took a jibe at the news reports and also a few political parties. Taking to Twitter, the director shared a screenshot of the alleged news report and further thanked a section of people for building new apartments for him and furnishing them with luxury furniture.

“I am really grateful to all the Congressis, AAPiyas, and unemployed Bollywoodiyas for building new apartments for me everyday and also for furnishing them with luxury furniture. I really liked the sofa which came from 10 Janpath. Thank you everyone”, he wrote on Saturday, 3 December.

Check the tweet:

I am really grateful to all the Congressis, AAPiyas and unemployed Bollywoodiyas for building new apartments for me everyday and also for furnishing them with luxury furniture. I really liked the sofa which came from 10 Janpath. Thank you everyone. Thank you @ikaveri ji. pic.twitter.com/F15h9EysA5 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 3, 2022



As soon as he tweeted, many took to the comment section and spoke in his support. A user wrote, “She barely gets any attention, didn’t even get 50 likes on this propaganda tweet, but you are too kind to help her get some attention”, to which the director responded and said, “Trying to give employment to unemployed Bollywoodiyas.”

Speaking about the film ‘The Kashmir Files‘, written and directed by Agnihotri himself, it is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley during the 90s. The film tries to depict the challenges faced by the people at a time when militancy in the region was at its peak.

