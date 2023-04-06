Vivek Agnihotri, Apurva Asrani slam Karan Johar for 'wanting to murder' Anushka Sharma’s career in old video

The internet is abuzz with an old video of Karan Johar discussing his attempt to “sabotage” Anushka Sharma’s career. The former accepts that he had intended to destroy Anushka’s career before she made her Bollywood debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008. He also apologised to the actress later, adding that he rather admired her once he had seen her work. However, this old video has reignited the ‘insider-outsider’ debate in the industry. Filmmakers Vivek Agnihotri and Apurva Asrani have reacted to the video recently and highlighted this convention existing in Bollywood.

Someone’s only hobby is to make or break careers. If Bollywood is in gutter, it’s because of some people’s dirty ‘backroom’ politics against talented outsiders. https://t.co/GNPRjiW5ry — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 6, 2023

'I totally wanted to murder Anushka Sharma's career' – Karan Johar confesses to Rajeev Masand & Anupama Chopra in 2016. Said in jest, I'm sure, but still a worthy point in the raging insider-outsider debate. pic.twitter.com/8JNLp8Kyud — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) April 6, 2023

Posting this viral video on his Twitter handle, Apurva Asrari quoted Karan Johar and wrote, “I totally wanted to murder Anushka Sharma’s career’ – Karan Johar confesses to Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra in 2016. Said in jest, I’m sure, but still a worthy point in the raging insider-outsider debate.” Vivek Agnihotri soon replied to Asrari’s tweet, saying, “Someone’s only hobby is to make or break careers. If Bollywood is in gutter, it’s because of some people’s dirty ‘backroom’ politics against talented outsiders.”

The viral video that resurfaced on the internet is from 2016, when Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the 18th MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in a bid to promote their film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In the video, Karan Johar is seen confessing to Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra, “I completely wanted to murder Anushka Sharma’s career because when Aditya Chopra showed me her picture, I was like, ‘no no, you don’t need to sign Anushka Sharma. There was another lead actor whom I wanted Adi to sign.”

Karan added that he was trying to sabotage Anushka’s career and also reluctantly watched Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. However, the filmmaker was quite enamoured by the actress’s performance in Band Baaja Baarat, which was her second film in 2010 and apologised to her. He said, “I felt so embarrassed that I would have ruined the graph of an exceptional talent.”

Internet users seemed very upset over this viral confession. One of them replied to Asrani’s tweet saying, “Acting talent is literally last on the list of Bollywood. How can he be the leading producer-director in India who dismisses actors solely on the basis of how they look?”

Acting talent is literally last on the list of Bollywood. How can he be the leading producer director in India who dismisses actors solely on the basis of how they look..? — धैर्यम् (@IntelWasabi) April 6, 2023

Anushka Sharma is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. She has appeared in several successful films like PK, Jab Tak Hain Jaan, NH10, and Sui Dhaaga, among others. She will soon be seen playing the role of Jhulan Goswami in the biopic Chakde Xpress, slated to release this year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.