The much-awaited Netflix docu-series The Romantics, which is a tribute to the legacy of Yash Chopra, YRF, and its cultural impact on India and Indians for the past 50 years, was released on Feb 14 to huge acclaim. In the docu-series, Anushka Sharma reveals how the enigmatic Aditya Chopra wanted to keep her debut under wraps, to an extent that he told Anushka to not even tell her parents about Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi! Aditya Chopra is the director of the blockbuster Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, starring superstar Aditya Chopra in the lead.

Anushka reveals laughing, “Everything was under wraps. Nobody knew about it and Adi didn’t want anybody to know that I was the lead actor. Adi literally said to me, ‘you can’t tell anybody. You cannot even tell your parent.” I said, “Huh?”

From Aamir Khan to Salman Khan, from Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, from Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, from Rani Mukerji to Hrithik Roshan, from Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, the mega-stars and icons of Hindi cinema have come together and spoken about Yash Chopra and YRF’s contribution to Indian cinema in The Romantics.

The Romantics has been directed by Oscar & Emmy-nominated filmmaker Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchise.

Netflix, in this four-part docu-series, will also feature 35 leading personalities from the film industry, who have closely worked with YRF through its 50 year glorious existence.

Interestingly, the reclusive head of the iconic Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra, has also recorded his first on-camera interview for ‘The Romantics’! His insights about YRF and the Hindi film industry in this docu-series is a huge highlight for the film fraternity, cinephiles & Hindi cinema audience at large.

Netflix released The Romantics on Valentine’s Day, Feb 14, as a tribute to Yash Chopra, who is regarded as the ‘Father of Romance’ in India because of his iconic romantic films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, etc.

