Vishwaroopam 2 reportedly gets 22 cuts for depicting violence, offensive statements against religious groups

Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2 is to hit the theatres on 10 August, Friday. The much awaited film will be a circumquel (which takes place partly before and after the first) to Vishwaroopam, released in 2013. New reports in the Times of India state that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given the film 22 cuts.

The cuts are mainly owing to the vivid violence depicted in the film along with gore and bold dialogues on certain religious groups, reports sify.com.

The film has been granted the UA certificate for its Tamil, Telegu and Hindi versions. The report also suggests that Andrea Jeremiah's, (who plays Ashmita Subramaniam), sequences will be pivotal to the plot point along with the actress performing a few daring action sequences.

In Vishwaroopam 2, Haasan reprises the role of RAW agent, Major Wisam Ahmad Kashmiri. Rahul Bose also returns in his role as Omar Qureshi, the Al-Qaeda terrorist. Wisam's new mission is to deter (and if required, eliminate) Omar's plans of attacking New York City.

The action sequences in Vishwaroopam 2 are being spoken about considerably and as reported earlier, Haasan himself spoke about it saying that it would be superior to his first film. “I should thank my actors too, they all performed the stunts on their own and didn’t think that spending time for rehearsal was a waste of time”, said the actor.

Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 11:38 AM