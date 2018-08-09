Vishwaroopam 2 music review: Ghibran's soundtrack is tailor-made for Kamal Haasan's action thriller

Vishwaroopam 2 is probably the most awaited Kamal Hassan film, ever since the first part hit screens in 2013. The second installment has been in the making for years now and after many long delays, the much awaited film is all set to release this week.

Much like Vishwaroopam, the album of the sequel too sticks to the film's genre and is tailor-made for Kamal's action thriller. This time, we have Ghibran composing patriotic tracks for the sequel, while it was the Shankar Ehsaan Loy trio behind the original.

Here's a breakdown of all the tracks in the album:

'Gnyabagam Varugiradha' (Vishwaroopam)

With Gyanbagam Varugiradha, Ghibran gives us a title track much on the lines of Vishwaroopam, but the beats and most of this composition manages to be different from the previous. From the altered chorus to the subtle roar and dramatic notes, Arvind Srinivas and Sarath Santhosh have created quite the anthem.

'Saadhi Madham'

Saadhi Madham by Sathyaprakash and Andrea begins on a serious note, but what follows is a westernised Tamil melody. The track is infused with a recital by children as the chorus, and the rest of it is a pleasant crooning of verses encouraging love and peace.

'Naanaagiya Nadhimoolamae'

Naanaagiya seems to be a classical and patriotic boost for the Vishwaroopam 2 album. 'Naanaagiya' brings together an ensemble of artistes including Kaushiki Chakraborty, Master Karthik, Suresh Iyer and Kamal once again. The song transcends into various genres throughout the four plus minutes and is easily the most notable one of this short album.

The Vishwaroopam 2 jukebox is not your everyday commercial or light hearted album, but one that speaks for the film's intensity as a thriller. All the three songs constantly manage to stick to the film's overall tone. Fans are eager to see Kamal Haasan take over as a RAW agent, bringing to life these sentimental tracks.

The film, directed by Kamal Haasan, stars himself, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Rahul Bose, Shekhar Kapur and Waheeda Rehman among other supporting roles. The multi-faceted actor has been promoting the film on full swing all around the country and on his show Bigg Boss Tamil.

Vishwaroopam 2 releases at a time when the actor's political ambitions have kept media buzzing and the film is expected to play a major role in his connect with the audience.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 15:19 PM