Vishal Dadlani warns musicians from recreating Vishal-Shekhar songs, threatens to 'sue, move court' against makers

Vishal Dadlani has taken to Twitter to express his views on remixed tracks, issuing a warning to musicians against recreating popular Vishal-Shekhar tracks without their "permission, due credit and remuneration."

In a recent Instagram post, Dadlani said that he will sue and move court against filmmakers and musicians if try remake any of the tracks composed by Shekhar Ravjiani and Dadlani.

Check out the Instagram post here

Their chartbuster song 'Saki Saki' , from Sanjay Gupta's 2004 thriller Musafir, was recently rejigged for John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur-starrer Batla House, with Nora Fatehi shaking a leg to it. Dadlani wrote that he learnt after 'Saki Saki,' such songs as 'Dus Bahaane,' 'Deedar De,' 'Sajnaji Vaari Vaari,' and 'Desi Girl' are in line to be remade, and said that he will take legal recourse even if the musician is his friend. After the release of 'Saki Saki's new iteration, Koena Mitra, who featured in the original track, shared her displeasure regarding the newest version. She took to Twitter to write how she felt that the new Saki Saki "is a mess." Check out her tweet here

My song from Musafir #Saaki Saaki" has been recreated. Sunidhi, Suhwinder, Vishal, Shekhar combination was outstanding. Didn't like the new version, it's a mess! This song had crashed many blockbusters! Why batlahouse, why? P. S: Nora is a stunner. Hope she saves our pride. — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) July 13, 2019

Responding to Mitra's criticism of the song, Nora had said, "I don’t think it’s really a criticism, everyone’s entitled to an opinion and you have to respect that. At the end of the day, we are discussing music, which is very subjective. Everyone will not like the same genre or style of music, right? Personally, I set a benchmark with Dilbar and I have to work towards surpassing it. After that, it’s for the audience to decide if they like you or not."

Updated Date: Oct 31, 2019 12:04:38 IST