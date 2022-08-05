The music composer and singer's tweet was in response to Vikas Khanna's post that read- 'Raj is our childhood, youth, love & pride. Many Westerners will never understand what DDLJ means to us.'

Aditya Chopra is adapting his much celebrated project Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge into a musical broadway titled Come Fall In Love. With this show, the YRF head honcho is trying to tell an important and relevant thing in today’s times. The show is about the celebration of inclusivity and diversity in a world that’s getting polarised and is about the celebration of love and how it can unify people and cultures and break down all barriers.

Chef Vikas Khanna recently shared a post on Twitter that read- "Raj is our childhood, youth, love & pride. Many Westerners will never understand what DDLJ means to us. I just saw HOUSEFULL show of @kiterunnerbway on BROADWAY w all colored cast. It received standing applause. Let’s not make our kids feel less on our own stage #DDLJMusical."

In response to this, music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani replied that this musical shall make every Indian proud.

In response to this, music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani replied that this musical shall make every Indian proud.

The makers of Come Fall in Love, which is premiering at the legendary Old Globe theatre on September 14, announced its cast last week. Aditya Chopra will be directing a cast of 30, which includes Shoba Narayan as Simran (Broadway’s Disney’s Aladdin as Princess Jasmine), Austin Colby as Rog Mandel (North American Tour of Disney’s Frozen the Musical as Hans, Off-Broadway’s Jersey Boys as Bob Gaudio), Irvine Iqbal as Baldev (West End’s Disney’s Aladdin as The Sultan), Rupal Pujara as Lajjo (Walnut Street Theatre’s In the Heights), Vishal Vaidya as Ajit (Encore’s Road Show), Siddharth Menon as Kuljt (India’s Disney’s Aladdin as Aladdin), ), Kate Loprest as Emily “Minky” Soulard (Broadway’s First Date, Hairspray), Juice Mackins as Ben (Broadway’s The Prom), Hannah Jewel Kohn as Cookie (North American Tour of Disney’s Frozen The Musical), Jeremy Kushnier as Roger Mandel, Sr. (Broadway’s Footloose as Ren McCormack, Rent as Roger Davis).

Come Fall In Love has many firsts for India and Indians. For the first time, an Indian director, Aditya Chopra, debuts on Broadway. It is also the first Bollywood musical to be on Broadway. It has Vishal and Sheykhar debuting too as composers. Shruti Merchant will do her first Broadway musical as Associate Choreographer. The show champions diversity and every department from cast to technicians is a beautiful confluence of East and West as Indians and South Asian representation is at the heart of this show.

For The Old Globe production, the musical begins performances September 1 and runs to October 16, 2022, with the official Opening on Wednesday, September 14. The limited engagement will play on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.

