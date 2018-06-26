Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha to clash with Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma-starrer Sui Dhaaga on 28 September

Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming project Pataakha, which stars Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan as feuding sisters, is going head to head with Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's Sui Dhaaga on 28 September. Although both films are fall under distinctly different genres, the makers will have to brace themselves for the box office battle ahead.

While Malhotra was last in Nitesh Tiwari's Dangal, Madan, a popular TV actor, is making her debut with Pataakha. On the other hand, Sharma and Dhawan are known to be hitmakers and have so far enjoyed substantial box office success even in films led solely by them.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Sui Dhaaga is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India mission. It will mark the first collaboration between Sharma and Dhawan, who play a small town couple. Multiple reports in the media suggest that Dhawan will play a petty tailor in the film which has been shot in parts of Delhi, Chanderi and Bhopal.

Pataakha, formerly titled Churiya, is based on Charan Singh's short story Pathik’s 'Do Behenein'. It is a film about sibling rivalry and also stars Vijay Raaz and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. The first look of the film was released on 25 June, 2018.

