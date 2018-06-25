First look of Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha; Ranveer Singh shares photo from his childhood: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Dharmendra shares a picture from his farm

Actor Dharmendra, whose newest film Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se will hit the theatres soon on 15 August, shared a picture of himself from his farmhouse. Sonam Kapoor wishes Karishma Kapoor on her birthday

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared a cute photograph from her wedding to wish Karisma on her 44th birthday. She had also shared pictures from a Sunday brunch she spent with Kareena and Natasha Poonawalla in London.



Ranveer Singh shares a childhood photograph

Avant Garde Since 1985 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jun 23, 2018 at 11:08pm PDT

Ranveer Singh shared the perfect throwback picture of himself with a mohawk. Deepika Padukone responded to the photograph with a big "Nooooo". Anil Kapoor, who played Singh's onscreen father in Dil Dhadakne Do commented, "I told you at that party when I first saw this look, and I'll tell you now... You will go far and roar, Tiger. The roaring has just begun! #DaringSince1985"

Shilpa Shetty indulges in her weekly Sunday binge with Sara Tendulkar

Shilpa Shetty, who is a propagator of a healthy lifestyle, likes to relax on the weekend and indulge in her cravings. The actress is currently in London and shared a video clip from her weekly Sunday binge ritual, where she's eating ice cream with Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of crickter Sachin Tendulkar. First look of Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha

Sanya Malhotra. Radhika Madan. Sunil Grover. Vijay Raaz... First look poster of Vishal Bhardwaj's #Pataakha... Produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Rekha Bhardwaj and Vishal Bhardwaj... 28 Sept 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/nyZ43M9EGK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 25, 2018



Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, shared the first look of Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film Pataakha, starring Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Radhika Madan and Vijay Raaz. The film is expected to release on 28 September.

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 17:26 PM