Kuttey, directed by Aashman Bhardwaj, will feature Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu and Radhika Madan.

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on Monday announced his multi-starrer production Kuttey, featuring Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu and Radhika Madan.

To be produced in collaboration with filmmaker Luv Ranjan, the film marks the feature directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj's son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj.

Kuttey also stars Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj of Eeb Allay Ooo! fame.

The official Instagram page of Vishal Bhardwaj Films shared the announcement teaser of the film.

Written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bhardwaj, Kuttey has been pegged as a caper-thriller. The film is currently in its pre-production stage and will commence shooting in end 2021.

Aasmaan has completed his bachelors in filmmaking at the School Of Visual Arts, NYC and has assisted his father on 7 Khoon Maaf, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and Pataakha.

Vishal Bhardwaj described Kuttey as "extremely special" as it marks his first collaboration with his son.

"I’m excited to see what he does with it. Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films are also coming together for the first time and I am immensely excited about this association, as I really admire Luv’s brave attitude towards filmmaking and strong commercial sense.

"I have worked with Naseer Sahab, Tabu, Konkona and Radhika on different films throughout my career and Aasmaan has brought them all together in one film itself. We cannot wait for the audience to witness this captivating thriller on the big screen,” he said.

Rajan said Bhardwaj's storytelling vision has been "very inspiring to him. "It gives me immense happiness that I am getting to collaborate with him for Aasmaan’s film.”

The film’s music will be scored by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics penned by Gulzar. Kuttey is presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Vishal Bhardwaj's wife, singer Rekha Bhardwaj and Ankur Garg are also credited as producers on the film.

The film will mark the first collaboration of Vishal Bhardwaj with Kapoor, whose last release was Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The filmmaker has previously directed Madan in the 2018 drama Pataakha, Shah in the acclaimed Maqbool in 2003 and Sen Sharma in Omkara (2006).

He has also collaborated with Tabu on films like Maqbool and Haider.

Teaser of Bhoot Police's title track

A teaser of Bhoot Police's title track was unveiled today. The horror comedy stars Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor as a ghostbusting duo. They are joined by Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jaaved Jaaferi and Jamie Lever. The film is directed by Pavan Kirpalani, and will soon release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Chehre title track unveiled



The second song from Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, was released today. Bachchan recites a poem, set to a score by composers Vishal-Shekhar. Director Rumy Jaffrey has penned the poem. Chehre is backed by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, and releases in cinemas on 27 August.

Jagapathi Babu joins Salaar

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that Jagapathi Babu has joined the cast of Prabhas' upcoming venture Salaar. Directed by Prashanth Neel, who shot to fame with KGF, the film stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead. Jagapathi will be seen as Rajamanaar. The makers have only unveiled a poster of the character so far.

The film, which is being produced in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi simultaneously, would mark the first screen collaboration between Haasan and the Baahubali star.

First look of Rakulpreet in Konda Polam

A poster featuring Rakulpreet in Telugu film Konda Polam was revealed today. The film, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, also stars Panja Vaisshnav Tej. Konda Polam releases on 8 October this year.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)