Every other day, we come across several trending videos on social media that make our day and leave us with a smile on our face. Be it some informative content or an entertaining clip, social media influencers leave no place for complaint and try out every viral trend for their followers. One such video has now caught our attention where an elderly woman was seen grooving to the popular song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming actioner, Pathaan. Ever since the song was released, it has created quite a buzz on the internet. The track has now become a new sensation for internet users, with many of them making reels on it.

The video going viral shows an elderly woman, identified as Saj Khan, dancing perfectly to the tune of the song and also giving some winning expressions. And who can miss the constant smile that she holds on her face during the performance? The woman can be also seen acing the hook step of the song as she dances on the road.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saj khan (@saj.khan.2310)



Saj Khan was seen wearing a salwar suit along with a shawl while she nailed the steps of SRK’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan. As soon as she shared the video, she went viral in no time and grabbed the attention of many users who couldn’t stop themselves from praising her.

A user wrote, “Same 2 same Deepika and srk steps”, while another one wrote, “Wow wow big fan aunty gg keep it up.” Users also dropped in heart and fire emojis to praise her performance. Notably, Khan is quite popular on the internet and she often shares dance videos on Instagram.

About Pathaan

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan marks the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen after a hiatus of four years. Besides King Khan, the film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

While the film is set to release on 25 January 2023, makers have already released two songs from the film, Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan, which are already trending among fans.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.