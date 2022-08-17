While Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan is all set to hit the screens on 25th January 2023, many film enthusiasts don't seem very excited about it. Read more.

The highly awaited upcoming film Pathaan by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will mark his triumphant return to the big screen after an almost three-year absence. The principal roles in the film, which is now being filmed in Spain, also go to Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Salman Khan will also make a guest appearance in the film.

On January 25, 2023, Pathaan will unleash its power on televisions everywhere. SRK recently tweeted,

"I know it's late...," announcing the same. But keep in mind the date... Pathaan time has begun. We'll see you at the movies on January 25, 2023."

While the majority of fans and movie enthusiasts are incredibly thrilled about the film and SRK's comeback, some others are already planning how to ruin the celebration. One of the hashtags that are currently trending on Twitter is #BoycottPathaan. Who knows why? Trolls do it for a variety of reasons, and one of them is "The Kashmir Files." Many people are upset with how Bollywood responded to the publication of The Kashmir Files, and some even criticise King Khan for remaining silent about the movie.

Even though the SRK-starrer isn't due out until 2023, a specific group of social media users is just advising everyone to forgo Pathaan and see The Kashmir Files instead. No sense, right? See a few of the responses below.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is expected to release on January 25, just a day before Republic Day. With this film, King Khan is making a comeback after four years. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are also part of the film. Shah Rukh Khan is also part of an immigration drama directed by Rajkumar Hirani. No additional details related to this project are available as of now. In addition to these, SRK has been roped in for Tamil director Atlee’s untitled project.

Here are some of the #BoycottPathaan tweets shared by the netizens:

His bloody attitude , Still you want to watch his movie

Boycott his films #BoycottbollywoodForever #BoycottPathan #BoycottPathanMovie pic.twitter.com/4nRLHxrZKq — Arnab Goswami (@ArnabGoswamy_1) August 17, 2022

#BoycottPathan Another day , another bullshit trend , i agree Bollywood is filled with cringe movies now , but even the Bollywood audience is as cringe as the movies , like u guys are seriously becoming racists against muslims . Learn to appreciate good cinema . Get a life 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5a2Zg0QEJg — AGENT VULCAN (@AgentVulcan) August 13, 2022

