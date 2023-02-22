Viral video: Javed Akhtar and Ali Zafar jamming on Kishore Kumar's 'Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main' wins over the internet

Celebrated writer and poet Javed Akhtar‘s recent visit to Pakistan become the talk of the town, owing to his comments on the ’26/11’ attack and also about his attendance at a private festival organised in memory of renowned Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz in Lahore. During his visit, the poet also paid a visit to Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar’s residence where the two spent an evening dedicated to music. A video of the duo is also going viral on social media where Ali Zafar can be seen singing Kishore Kumar’s classic number ‘Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main‘ while Javed Akhtar seated in front of him enjoys the session.

Taking to Twitter, Zafar also shared a series of videos and photos from the evening. In the first video originally shared by Twitter user Haroun Rashid, we can see Zafar singing the Kishore Kumar song. The singer also reshared the video with a caption stating that “art and music transcend boundaries and is the best way to bring people together.”

“It was an honour to host him. I have always believed art & music transcends boundaries and is the best way to bring people together. Love is the ONLY way to peace. Thank you Javed Akhtar sahab for gracing us with your presence. Thank you Faiz sahab for keeping us connected,” he wrote.

While many present at the gathering were seen engrossed in the song, some also recorded the video which shows Javed Akhtar joining Ali Zafar at the end. Elated social media users also took to the comment section and shared their reactions.

A user wrote, “Always my favourite”, while another user wrote, “Very lovely.”

Notably, this is not the only video of the duo. In another tweet shared by Ali Zafar, we can see him singing another classic number ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga‘, a song written by Akhtar himself.

Stating that he dedicated the song to his wife Ayesha Fazli, Ali Zafar wrote, “The universe brings the opportunity to sing one of my favourite love songs written by the legendary Javed Akhtar sahab in front of him for the love of my life.”

