Veteran lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar has a solid sense of humour, which he has displayed time and again with his impeccable and inimitable oratory skills. But an intelligent and exceptional orator also needs courage to dig deep into issues that matter, that ought to be called out. Terrorism is one such. At an event in Lahore recently, Akhtar addressed the barbaric 26/11 attacks that continue to haunt the city of Mumbai even 14 years later.

The fearless words that came out suggested his heart still bleeds thinking about that frightening, fateful night. In a viral video from the seventh Faiz Festival organised in memory of celebrated Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, the writer was seen making these comments in response to a member in the audience who told Akhtar to take with him a message of peace and tell Indians that Pakistan is “a positive, friendly and loving country”.

“We should not blame each other. It will solve nothing. The atmosphere is tense, that should be doused. We are people from Mumbai, we have seen the attack on our city. They (attackers) did not come from Norway or Egypt. They are still roaming freely in your country. So if there is a grievance in the heart of a Hindustani, you should not feel offended,” Akhtar said at the event that was hosted by Adil Hashmi, the grandson of poet Faiz.

Akhtar also told the gathering that even though Pakistani artists like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Mehdi Hasan have been warmly welcomed in India, Pakistan has never held a single show of Lata Mangeshkar.”We hosted big functions of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Mehdi Hasan. You (Pakistan) never organised a function for Lata Mangeshkar,” the poet said, drawing loud cheers and applause from the audience.

Why he deserves praise

When a majority of the bigwigs of the Hindi film industry choose to stay silent on such crippling issues due to the fear of social media vitriol and trolling, Akhtar decided to call spade a spade. In fact, he pointed out some harsh truths and facts that may be difficult for many people to digest. Here’s someone who doesn’t worry about what the aftermath of his statements or critical words would be.

The night of 26/11

On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists belonging to Hafiz Saeed-led Lashkar-e-Taiba arrived via sea and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during a 60-hour siege in Mumbai.

The attacks drew widespread global condemnation. Nine Pakistani terrorists were killed by the Indian security forces. Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012. India has been accusing Pakistan of letting the key conspirators and planners of the 26/11 attacks remain protected and unpunished there.

The appreciation for Akhtar

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut praised Akhtar for his candid remarks about the 26/11 terror attacks, tweeting: ‘Ghar mein ghuss ke maara‘ (He hit them in their own land).

Veteran actor Raza Murad also had something to say to the veteran.

And here are some other reactions on social media heaping praises on the man’s fearlessness:

“Humne toh Nusrat ke bade bade functions kiye hain… Mehdi Hassan ke bade bade functions kiye hain… Apke mulk maa toh Lata Mangeshkar kaa koi function nahi hua!” REAL FACTS BY #javedakhtar 👏🏻#JavedAkhtarInPakistan pic.twitter.com/RiCIPVKlqv — Shayan Ali (@ShayaanAlii) February 21, 2023

Before we jump to take classes for #IndianMuslims on 🇮🇳 Patriotism, remember #JavedAkhtarInPakistan Pranam #javedakhtar Ji.. May you build better 🇮🇳🇵🇰 relations. pic.twitter.com/Xeik44gZeu — Rahul Easwar (@RahulEaswar) February 21, 2023

