Vir Das: For India trailer — Actor-comedian talks about what's it like to be Indian in third Netflix comedy special

After Vir Das: Abroad Understanding and Losing It, actor-comedian Vir Das has collaborated with Netflix for his third comedy special, Vir Das: For India. The special is slated to drop on Netflix on 26 January, on Republic Day.

According to a press release, this is Das' "celebratory journey for the country, its people, its traditions to modern culture to modern-day films." In his earlier project with Amazon Prime Video India, Jestination Unknown, Vir travelled the length and breadth of the country. He even performed at towns like Patiala, Lucknow, and Leh, and these experiences have helped him for his current special.

In the trailer, Das can be seen talking about the superiority of the Parle-G biscuit over any other cookie, and the inherent homophobia in Indian men. "Here's the thing with Indian men," he says. "You're not afraid of being hit on by a gay man. You're just afraid you might like it."

Here's the trailer

TRAILER! My new Netflix special #VirDasForIndia comes out on Jan 26. If I could tell you four things about my country, about our literature, cinema, values and more...how upset would you be? Like super mad? Let's spend the 26th together. Add to your list: https://t.co/h9xSDX3loH pic.twitter.com/bpddiURDbp — Vir Das (@thevirdas) January 19, 2020

"Usually a special is about a comedian. This time it's about his country. It's about what it means to be Indian. The Indian condition. Celebrating the best, and the craziest in us. It's got little things, and some pretty big things too. So I just had to really research, and talk to people. What are they watching, what are they talking about , what's keeping them up at night. And then to make it ready and relatable for a worldwide audience. How do you explain 1.3 billion people to 6 billion? That's the aim of the show," Das said in a statement.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 20, 2020 14:26:55 IST