Vir Das collaborates with Netflix for third time with comedy special For India; release on Republic Day

After Vir Das: Abroad Understanding and Losing It, actor-comedian Vir Das is set to collaborate with Netflix again for his next comedy special Vir Das: For India. The special is slated to drop on Netflix on 26 January, on Republic Day.

According to a press release, Vir will opine on various issues, including Indian customs and beliefs, sensibilities, popular culture, movies, and heroes. In his earlier project with Amazon Prime Video India, Jestination Unknown, Vir travelled the length and breadth of the country. He even performed at towns like Patiala, Lucknow, and Leh, and these experiences have helped him for his current special.

Speaking about For India, Vir says in a statement, “There’s so much about India that needs to be said. When we talk of representing the country on a global scale, we need to represent it holistically. Our strength is our diversity, and this special celebrates the uniqueness of the country’s fabric. We are all so different from each other, and yet we are bound together by a value system and traditions. This set had to be more innocent. It had to come from a place of lived-in knowledge. I have tried to maintain that purity of heart in the writing, and hope it resonates with people. I had a great time writing it because it was a phase of learning so much about India, which I didn’t know before.”

Vir made history in 2017 when he became the first Indian to have his Netflix comedy show, Abroad Understanding.

Updated Date: Jan 15, 2020 12:15:23 IST