Vir Das to have second Netflix stand up comedy special; Losing It to premiere on 11 December

Actor-comedian Vir Das, who became the first Indian to have his own Netflix comedy show in 2017, is coming back with another standup comedy show titled Vir Das LOSING IT for the same OTT platform.

Speaking about the show, Das said in a statement: "It's something I have been working on for the last year. The first Netflix special took me accross the world and to brand new audience.

"I'm hoping to show them a new side to my comedy in this show. It's going to cover world events, some controversial topics, but also get a whole lot more personal."

He also confirmed the news on social media by posting a short video clip in which he can be seen talking about the show.

Das' show will be releasing a week prior to the much awaited Netflix special by renowned international TV personality Ellen DeGeneres on 11 December. Besides Das, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock and Aziz Ansari are among the comedians to have more than one show to their credit.

His maiden show on the platform was Vir Das: Abroad Understanding.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Nov 13, 2018 15:15 PM