Amid all the controversy surrounding Sudipto Sen and Vipul Shah’s ‘The Kerala Story‘, the director-producer duo has spoken about the importance of their subject and the intent behind making this film. Sen first said in a statement, “The country was in denial of the long existing issue in the state of Kerala. The Kerala Story is a mission which is beyond the creative boundaries of cinema, a movement that should reach the masses all over the world and raise awareness.”

Shah further said, “The film’s subject was hidden from the masses and deserved to be told. We made the film in order to initiate deliberation worldwide.” He added, “This is a very bold, honest and true film which in the beginning got no support, today stands at the point of releasing worldwide with a spectacular box office success in just 6 days.”

The film also strikes a conversation about communism, and religion being the opium of the people. We have theories by Karl Marx and questioning of the Ramayana. It’s interesting these terror groups chose Kerala as their state of their operandi. Considering it has the highest literacy rate in India, for them to convincingly brainwash as many as 32,000 girls is appalling. Some of the talks about Jehad and Kurbaani are now done-to-death, but what catches your eye is how even in 2023, these conflicts and conversations continue to exist. I guess the targets were chosen based on their naïveté, more the gullibility, easier the scapegoating.

