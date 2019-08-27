Viola Davis to portray Michelle Obama in Showtime's proposed TV series, based on the US' first ladies

Viola Davis is set to portray Michelle Obama in a Showtime series under development about America’s first ladies. Davis also is an executive producer on the project, which Showtime said Monday will “peel back the curtain” on the lives of presidential spouses.

The first season will focus on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Obama. Showtime said it’s committed to three scripts for the proposed series. There is no air date since the series has yet to be ordered.

Written by novelist Aaron Cooley, the show will be set in the east rather than west wing and will show how many game-changing decisions were made hidden from view, reports The Guardian

In 2017, Davis paid tribute to Obama on Facebook with a picture of them together and wrote, “May you continue to shine your light and impact future generations to come”.

Former President Barack Obama and his wife launched their own production company in 2018, and have announced deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Early this year, their media company announced three expanive features and four TV shows for streaming giant, Netflix. "We created Higher Ground to harness the power of storytelling. That’s why we couldn’t be more excited about these projects,” former President Barack Obama said in a statement. “Touching on issues of race and class, democracy and civil rights, and much more, we believe each of these productions won’t just entertain, but will educate, connect and inspire us all.”

Meanwhile, Davis, who was last seen in Steve McQueen’s critically acclaimed thriller Widows, continues to star in the small screen drama How to Get Away with Murder. She is currently filming for Netflix's Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom with Chadwick Boseman.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2019 11:19:21 IST