Barack Obama, Michelle announce three expansive features and four TV series in association with Netflix

The production company of Barack and Michelle Obama, Higher Ground, has revealed its first lineup of Netflix shows roughly a year after signing a deal with the streaming giant.

"We created Higher Ground to harness the power of storytelling. That’s why we couldn’t be more excited about these projects,” former President Barack Obama said Tuesday in a statement. “Touching on issues of race and class, democracy and civil rights, and much more, we believe each of these productions won’t just entertain, but will educate, connect and inspire us all.”

Here is a rundown on what the Obamas have planned out:

American factory

It is a documentary acquired by Netflix in association with Higher Ground Productions, out of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. It touches upon the tensions and hopes of a post-industrial Ohio, where a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory in the abandoned General Motors plant and hires 2,000 blue-collar Americans.

Bloom

Co-Produced by Callie Khouri, who wrote film Thelma & Louise, Bloom is a series set in the set in the post-World War II New York City that depicts barriers faced by women and by people of colour. The idea was developed by Clement Virgo (Empire) and Juliana Maio (City of the Sun).

Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom



Higher Ground is producing a feature film adaptation of author David W Blight's Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom, for which he won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize in History.

Overlooked

An anthology series based on the New York Times column, it will tell the stories of remarkable people whose deaths might otherwise go unreported.

Listen to Your Vegetables & Eat Your Parents

The preschool TV series will be a half-hour entry from creators Jeremy Konner (Drunk History) and Erika Thormahlen. The show will take young children and their families around the globe on an adventure that tells us the story of our food.

Netflix and Higher Ground also acquired Jim LeBrecht and Nicole Newnham’s Crip Camp, a documentary about a summer camp for disabled teenager founded in upstate New York in the early 1970s. Also in the works is a documentary series that adapts Michael Lewis’ Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy, the author’s 2018 bestseller about government servants working under the political appointees of Donald Trump’s administration.

“We love this slate because it spans so many different interests and experiences, yet it’s all woven together with stories that are relevant to our daily lives,” Michelle said. “We think there’s something here for everyone — moms and dads, curious kids, and anyone simply looking for an engaging, uplifting watch at the end of a busy day.”

The projects are scheduled to be released over the next several years.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)

Updated Date: May 01, 2019 12:18:20 IST

