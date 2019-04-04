Vin Diesel joins Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet in James Cameron's Avatar sequels

Vin Diesel has announced on Instagram that he has joined the star-studded cast of Avatar sequels. In a video that seems to have been filmed on the sets of Avatar films, Diesel appeared alongside James Cameron, who confirmed that he has bagged a role in the movie.



The pair then quipped that it's a top secret and both Diesel and the audience need to be flashed with Men in Black's famed memory-eraser device, neuralyser, so as to wipe any memory of this revelation that has been made.

While the duo shied from giving out any further details, Diesel admitted that he has always wanted to work with Cameron.

Back in November 2018, Cameron confirmed that he’d wrapped filming the motion capture portions of Avatar 2 and Avatar 3, with filming on the live-action elements due to begin in spring.

Diesel will join Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang, who will all reprise their roles. Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, David Thewlis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell and Oona Chaplin are among the new cast members.

While Avatar 2 arrives on 18 December, 2020, Avatar 3 will hit theatres on 17 December, 2021. The third installment will be followed by a three-year break for Avatar 4, set for release on 20 December, 2024. Avatar 5 will then open on 19 December, 2025.

