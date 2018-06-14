You are here:

Zoe Saldana wraps up shooting for James Cameron's Avatar 2 and 3 in her reprised role of Neytiri

Jun,14 2018 13:11:07 IST

Los Angeles: Actor Zoe Saldana is through the filming of James Cameron's Avatar 2 and 3.

The 39-year-old actor, who reprises her role as Neytiri in the follow-ups to the 2009 blockbuster hit, wrapped filming on 8 June, Deadline reported.

Actress Zoe Saldana poses at her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony on May 3, 2018 in Hollywood, California. AFP/ Frederic J. BROWN

Lightstorm Entertainment's Jon Landau, who is co-producing with director James Cameron, made the revelation at a Fox presentation at CineEurope.

Landau also confirmed that they are in the middle of production and noted that the element of water "plays a huge part" in the movies. He also said that the sequels will feature "never before seen parts of Pandora".

Cameron, who was also present at the event, added that the early results on the films "are beyond even our expectations".

Besides Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang will also return. Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis and Oona Chaplin are among the new cast members.

While Avatar 2 arrives on 18 December, 2020, Avatar 3 will hit theatres on 17 December, 2021.

The third installment will be followed by a three-year break for Avatar 4, set for 20 December, 2024. Avatar 5 will then open on 19 December, 2025.

