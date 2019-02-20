James Cameron reveals Chris Evans, Channing Tatum auditioned for lead role in Avatar

Director James Cameron reveals that actors Chris Evans and Channing Tatum had auditioned for the lead role in his 2009 sci-fi blockbuster Avatar.

However, it was Sam Worthington's performance that appealed the director for the role of disabled former marine Jake Sully than the other two stars. During his recent appearance in Empire podcast, Cameron revealed, "I really liked Channing's appeal. I liked Chris' appeal. They were both great guys. But Sam had a quality of voice and a quality of intensity."

"Everyone did about the same on all the material through the script, except for the final speech where he stands up and says, 'This is our land, ride now, go as fast as the wind can carry you'. That whole thing. I would have followed him into battle. And I wouldn't have followed the other guys." the 64-year-old director further added.

James Cameron is currently shooting for sequels of Avatar. The first part of the film was released in 2009 and grossed over USD 2.75 billion worldwide. The studio, 20th Century Fox, had recently announced that the second installment of the franchise will release in 2020.

Evans and Tatum have gone on to successful careers of their own. Chris Evans will be next seen in Avengers Endgame, reprising his role of Captain America. The movie is slated to release 26 April.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2019 12:30:53 IST