Vikrant Massey on working with Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak: Not only an opportunity but also a huge responsibility

Vikrant Massey, who will star alongside Deepika Padukone in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, has revealed that he will play a social activist named Alok Dixit in the film.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Massey spoke about this character in the social drama at length. “Alok has been working with acid attack survivors for a while now and has been through the entire struggle with Laxmi. The fiIm will showcase interesting dynamics between the two,” he said.

Massey also disclosed that he had to gain 8 kgs and sport a beard to look the part. He added that working with an actress of Deepika's calibre, is not only an opportunity, but also a "huge responsibility" and it makes him both "nervous and excited".

Earlier this week, Deepika shared her first look as Malti from Chhapaak, which has been unanimously praised by the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra and Dia Mirza. The film went on floors on Monday, 25 March.

Deepika will essay the role based on the life of activist and acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked at the age of 15. Agarwal had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she took up the job of helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks. Chhapaak will showcase her journey in the time after her attack, spanning a decade. A significant part of the story is the game-changing PIL in the Supreme Court, which inspired the amendment on acid laws in 2013.

Vikrant started out as a television actor, with significant roles in popular shows such as Dharam Veer and Balika Vadhu. While he appeared smaller parts in Lootera and Dil Dhadakne Do, it was Konkona Sen Sharma's A Death in the Gunj that put him on the mainstream map.

Updated Date: Mar 28, 2019 12:52:51 IST