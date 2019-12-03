Vikrant Massey confirms engagement to long-time girlfriend Sheetal Thakur: Would talk about marriage at right time

Vikrant Massey, best known for films like A Death in the Gunj and Lootera, has confirmed his engagement to long-time girlfriend Sheetal Thakur.

In an interview to Koimoi, Massey confirms the engagement but chooses not to divulge any more details about his wedding.

"I think I will speak like about this at the right time. Yes, we had a very small private function in the house. I would talk about marriage and everything at the right time," the actor says.

The couple has reportedly been together for the past four years, and often share photos of each other on social media.

Check out some of the pictures of the couple

Vikrant and Sheetal featured together in the first season of ALTBalaji show Broken But Beautiful. Meanwhile, the second season of the series, starring Vikrant and Harleen Sethi, has begun streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5. The series has received positive response from the viewers as well as critics.

(Also read on Firstpost - Broken but Beautiful Season 2 review: Harleen Sethi, Vikrant Massey make love messier — and even more intriguing)

Vikrant will be seen next in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, opposite Deepika Padukone. Based on acid-attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal's life, Chhapaak will see Deepika portray the character of Malti. A significant part of the story is the game-changing Public Interest Litigation in the Supreme Court, which inspired the amendment of acid laws in 2013.

Early this year, Massey disclosed he had to gain 8 kg and sport a beard to look the part. He added working with an actress of Deepika's calibre, is not only an opportunity, but also a "huge responsibility," and makes him both "nervous and excited."

Chhapaak is scheduled to released on 10 January, 2020.

Updated Date: Dec 03, 2019 16:01:53 IST