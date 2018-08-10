Vikas Gupta deemed physically unfit to compete on Khatron Ke Khiladi, dropped two weeks before finale

Indian television show producer and actor Vikas Gupta has been removed from the ninth edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK) just two weeks before the finale. According to DNA, while he was in Argentina shooting for the reality show, he was performing all the stunts under the influence of painkiller injections as he had a shoulder injury unknown to the makers.

A source mentioned the fact that, he was one of the best contestants on the show but since safety is the priority, he was booted. The insider revealed that his medicine increases the heart rate which when combined with intense physical activity could lead to fatality. Hence, Vikas was advised by the doctors to leave the show.

The Rohit Shetty hosted-Khatron Ke Khiladi, which is currently in its ninth edition, has seen more injuries than the previous seasons. Two participants, actor-singer Aditya Narayan and Bigg Boss 11 finalist Vikas Gupta have been have been injured while performing stunts, a DNA report said.

The Golmaal Again director has always propagated taking necessary precautions before performing stunts, and ensures that before every stunt, a disclaimer is provided. Not only that, he is also creatively involved with the process on the stunt-based reality TV show.

As per the report, a source had revealed that Aditya, during one of the stunts, had fell down and injured his eye. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and was advised to rest for a week.

In a separate occasion, another contestant comedienne Bharti Singh was on the verge of getting attacked by a python when her co-contestant Vikas Gupta tried to save her but was bitten by the snake. He was given a few injections and has been asked to take some time out to recover.

