Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 goes on air in July; host Rohit Shetty will begin shooting after wrapping up Simmba

The action-adventure reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 is all set to roll in Argentina for its ninth installment, with Rohit Shetty as its host, once he wraps up the shooting of Simmba in June.

The show, which will air in July, has got everyone speculating about which celebrity participants have made the cut to compete in the popular reality show. While cricketer Sreesanth and actress Shamita Shetty are reported to be in talks, TV actors Zain Imam and Arshi Khan have been reported confirmed for the show, according to The Indian Express.

The other names that have cropped up include Kirti Kharbanda, comedienne Bharti Singh and husband Harssh Limbachiyaa, Prince Narula and fiancée Yuvika Chaudhary of Big Boss-fame, Karan Tacker, actor and host of The Remix, Devoleema Bhattacharjee, Sukriti Kandpal and Mandana Karimi of Big Boss 9. Karan Patel, Avika Gor, Jasmin Bhasin and singer Aditya Narayan might also be seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 as contestants, as reported by iDiva.

Zain Imam aka Neil Khanna of Naamkarann-fame may be seen on the show too. It will be his first outing on a non-fiction reality show. “I am in talks over it. Let’s see how it works out,” said the actor, as reported by the Times of India.

Sananya Irani, the TV actress who has been seen on shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye 8, is also on the radar, given her Instagram account featuring the stress indulging in various adventure sports, perhaps in preparation for the action adventure show which pushes the physical limits of its celebrity participants.

The show’s previous season featured Geeta Phogat, Hina Khan, Ravi Dubey, Karan Wahi, and Nia Sharma as participants. It topped the TRP ratings, with the underdog of the season Shantanu Maheshwari coming out as the winner, as reported by The Indian express.

Updated Date: May 17, 2018 14:44 PM