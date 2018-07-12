Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: From Shamita Shetty to Bharti Singh, here are the confirmed list of contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi, the Indian version of Fear Factor, is returning to the small screens, and the first list of contestants on the show is out. Khatron Ke Khiladi will be hosted by director Rohit Shetty, and is all set to roll in Argentina for its ninth installment.

Fans have been speculating about which celebrities will compete in the popular reality show. Earlier reports threw up names like former cricketer Sreesanth, actress Shamita Shetty, and TV actors Zain Imam and Arshi Khan. Other names that cropped up were Kirti Kharbanda, comedienne Bharti Singh and husband Harssh Limbachiyaa, Prince Narula and fiancée Yuvika Chaudhary of Bigg Boss-fame, Karan Tacker, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sukirti Kandpal and Mandana Karimi. Karan Patel, Avika Gor, Jasmin Bhasin and singer Aditya Narayan were also named as Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 as contestants.

Here's the list of Khatron Ke Khiladi participants, as reported by The Times of India:

1. Shamita Shetty — The actress and Shilpa Shetty's sister has earlier been seen in reality shows Bigg Boss season 3 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (season 8), and will now appear on Khatron Ke Khiladi.

2. Aditya Narayan — The singer, who recently got turned into a meme after his infamous outburst at an IndiGo Airlines staff member, will also be seen on the stunt-based reality show.

3. Punit Pathak — Choreographer and actor Punit Pathak is best known for appearing in Dance India Dance season 2, Dance Ke Superstars, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 4, 5, 6 and 7 as Anushka Manchanda, Shibani Dandekar, Lauren Gottlieb, and Mouni Roy's choreographer respectively.

4. Vikas Gupta — Known for being the third runner-up on Bigg Boss 11.

5. Aly Goni — Known for appearing on reality show Splitsvilla and playing lead role in daily soaps like Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan and Ye Hai Mohabbatein.

6. Ridhima Pandit — She has starred in popular TV show Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, and will now be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

7. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbaachiya — Popular comedian and actress Bharti Singh will appear on the show along with her husband.

8. Zain Imam — Seen in a number of TV shows like MTV's Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, Tashan-E-Ishq and Yeh Vaada Raha, Imam will next be seen on the Rohit Shetty hosted reality show.

9. Bandgi Kalra — Seen in Bigg Boss 11, Bandgi Kalra will now be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

10. Avika Gor — Popular for playing Anandi in Balika Vadhu, Gor will now appear in a reality show of an entirely different kind.

11. Jasmin Bhasin — After popular daily soaps and appearing in a number of South Indian movies, Bhasin will next be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

