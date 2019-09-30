You are here:

Viju Khote passes away: Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Boman Irani pay tribute to legendary actor

FP Staff

Sep 30, 2019 17:22:24 IST

Legendary screenwriter Salim Khan, actors Rishi Kapoor and Satish Shah are some of the renowned Bollywood figures to pay tribute to veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away Monday at the age of 77. Khote was most famous for playing the loyal dacoit, Kalia in Sholay and dim goon Robert in Andaz Apna Apna.

Sholay writers, Khan and Javed Akhtar, who gave Khote his career-defining dialogue "Sardar, maine aapka namak khaya hai", remembered the actor as a "lovely person".

"It is very sad to hear about his death. We all have to face this some day. It feels great that the dialogue is still remembered," Khan told Press Trust of India.

Kapoor, who co-starred with Khote in films like Karz, remembered his "dear friend".

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, daughter of Javed Akhtar, said Khote's face is etched in the minds of cinema goers. "He has been around, I've seen him in films since I was a child. He has been a part of Sholay, he is a face that has been on everyone's consciousness, whoever watches Indian cinema. We hope he rests in peace," she told reporters on the sidelines of Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival press conference. Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) also condoled the demise of Khote.

"Let us pray for his soul, and the family to have the strength to overcome the tragic loss." CINTAA said in a statement.

Satish Shah, Suniel Shetty, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Abhishek Bachchan among others took to social media to remember Khote.

The actor died in his sleep at his residence due to multiple organ failure. "He passed away today at 6.55 am peacefully in his sleep at the residence. He has been unwell since quite sometime. He had multiple organ failure," actor Bhavana Balsavar, his niece, told Press Trust of India.

Khote starred in around 300 films in his over five decade-long career in both Hindi and Marathi cinema, such as National Award-winning Marathi film Ventilator(2016), Garam Masala, Pukar, Mela, China Gate, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, among others.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 30, 2019 17:22:24 IST

