Viju Khote, best known for playing Kalia in Sholay and Robert in Andaz Apna Apna, passes away at 77

Veteran actor Viju Khote passed away at 77 at his residence in Mumbai on Monday due to multiple organ failure. Known for roles in both Hindi and Marathi films and even theatre, the actor was most famous for playing the dacoit Kalia in Sholay and Robert in Andaz Apna Apna.

"He passed away today at 6.55 am peacefully in his sleep at the residence. He has been unwell since quite sometime. He had multiple organ failure," actor Bhavana Balsavar, his niece, told Press Trust of India.

"He did not wish to die in the hospital so we had brought him home few days ago. It is a great loss for all of us," she said.

Khote made his silver screen debut in 1964 film Ya Malak. He went on to star in movies like Sholay, Qurbani, Karz, Nagina, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Andaz Apna Apna among other. The actor is briefly remembered for his role of Kaalia, in Sholay, who was the sidekick of Amjad Khan’s Gabbar.

He was also known for his work in popular '90s sitcom Zabaan Sambhalke, which was based on British show Mind Your Language.

Besides having over 300 Hindi and Marathi films to his credit, Khote was also active in Marathi theatre. He was last seen in 2018 film Jaane Kyun De Yaaron.

The last rites of the actor will be performed at Chandan Wadi around 11 am. The actor is related to veteran actors Shubha Khote and Durga Khote.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 30, 2019 10:07:49 IST