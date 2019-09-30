You are here:

MAMI 2019 to screen The Irishman, Ad Astra, Midsommar; Hany Abu-Assad named international jury president

FP Staff

Sep 30, 2019 13:47:21 IST

Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival announced its selection of international features on 30 September. The event will take place from 17 to 24 October.

The festival will showcase Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, Scott Z Burns' The Report, Alma Har’el’s Honey Boy, James Gray's space drama Ad Astra, Ari Aster-directed horror film Midsommar and Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir. Other titles include Spain's official entry to Oscars, Pain and Glory, Ken Loach's Sorry We Missed You, Harmony Korine's The Beach Bum and Fatih Akin's The Golden Glove.

MAMI 2019 to screen The Irishman, Ad Astra, Midsommar; Hany Abu-Assad named international jury president

Adam Driver in a still from The Report. YouTube screengrab

HuffPost reports that Franklin Leonard, the founder of The Blacklist, a company that takes an annual survey of the best unproduced screenplays, will hold a master class at MAMI. He is also a part of the India Gold Jury alongside Col Needham, Christian Jeune and Grainne Humphreys.

Hany Abu-Assad, the Academy award-nominated Palestinian-Dutch filmmaker, will preside over the international jury. He will be joined by Tamil filmmaker Vetri Maaran, Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar, executive director Telluride Film Festival Julie Huntsinger and Edinburgh International Film Festival's artistic director Mark Adams, writes The Hindu. In 2018, Sean Baker had headed the jury and handed the Golden Gateway award to Thai filmmaker Phuttiphong Aroonpheng for Manta Ray.

This edition of MAMI film festival will have Deepika Padukone as the chairperson, while Anupama Chopra will serve as the festival director alongside artistic director, Smriti Kiran.

Updated Date: Sep 30, 2019 13:50:44 IST

tags: ad astra , Anupama Chopra , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Deepika Padukone , franklin leonard , Gully Boy , hany abu0-assad , Honey Boy , Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival , MAMI , moidsommar , pain and gloruy , Smriti Kiran , sorry we missed you , The Beach Bum , The Blacklist , The Irishman , The Report , The Souvenir , Vetri Maaran , Zoya Akhtar

also see

Jagran Film Festival 2019: AIB's Chintu ka Birthday named best film; Gully Boy wins for music, writing

Jagran Film Festival 2019: AIB's Chintu ka Birthday named best film; Gully Boy wins for music, writing

Ranveer Singh takes a trip down memory lane, shares throwback childhood photo on Instagram

Ranveer Singh takes a trip down memory lane, shares throwback childhood photo on Instagram

Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star announces 4th edition of Movie Mela, that will kick off with Deepika Padukone

Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star announces 4th edition of Movie Mela, that will kick off with Deepika Padukone