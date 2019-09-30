MAMI 2019 to screen The Irishman, Ad Astra, Midsommar; Hany Abu-Assad named international jury president

Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival announced its selection of international features on 30 September. The event will take place from 17 to 24 October.

The festival will showcase Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, Scott Z Burns' The Report, Alma Har’el’s Honey Boy, James Gray's space drama Ad Astra, Ari Aster-directed horror film Midsommar and Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir. Other titles include Spain's official entry to Oscars, Pain and Glory, Ken Loach's Sorry We Missed You, Harmony Korine's The Beach Bum and Fatih Akin's The Golden Glove.

HuffPost reports that Franklin Leonard, the founder of The Blacklist, a company that takes an annual survey of the best unproduced screenplays, will hold a master class at MAMI. He is also a part of the India Gold Jury alongside Col Needham, Christian Jeune and Grainne Humphreys.

#JioMAMIWithStar2019 is delighted to announce the India Gold Jury, composed of distinguished members of the film and creative fraternity, @franklinleonard, Col Needham, Christian Jeune and Grainne Humphreys. Stay tuned as they consider the roster of emerging talent from India. pic.twitter.com/UTYStshPLL — JioMAMIwithStar (@MumbaiFilmFest) September 30, 2019

Hany Abu-Assad, the Academy award-nominated Palestinian-Dutch filmmaker, will preside over the international jury. He will be joined by Tamil filmmaker Vetri Maaran, Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar, executive director Telluride Film Festival Julie Huntsinger and Edinburgh International Film Festival's artistic director Mark Adams, writes The Hindu. In 2018, Sean Baker had headed the jury and handed the Golden Gateway award to Thai filmmaker Phuttiphong Aroonpheng for Manta Ray.

We’re honoured to have acclaimed filmmaker Hany Abu-Assad, Ex Dir TFF Julie Huntsinger, Artistic Dir EIFF, Mark Adams, & directors Vetri Maaran & Zoya Akhtar as Jury members for #JioMAMIWithStar2019 International Films which brings us the best of new cinema from around the world. pic.twitter.com/wYJrpw5gBc — JioMAMIwithStar (@MumbaiFilmFest) September 30, 2019

This edition of MAMI film festival will have Deepika Padukone as the chairperson, while Anupama Chopra will serve as the festival director alongside artistic director, Smriti Kiran.

