Lust Stories 2 stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship updates have been making rounds ever since the Baahubali star called the anthology film co-star her ‘happy place’ in an interview. Now, the Darlings star has admitted breaking one of his main ‘dating rules’ to start his relationship with girlfriend Tamannaah. In an interview with Anupama Chopra for Film Companion, the 37-year-old revealed that as a newcomer to the entertainment world, he wanted to abstain from dating ‘an actress or anybody from the industry, just because I was probably very angry at the industry’.

A changed point of view

However, having said that, Vijay Varma acknowledged how Tamannaah Bhatia’s presence in her life has changed his perspective on the same. He said as the duo started seeing each other, he personally found ‘so much value in having somebody who knows the game’ alongside ‘all sides of movie making’.

Not just this, the Gully Boy star applauded Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘good work and good sense’, while acknowledging the ‘perspective’ the 33-year-old actress adds to his life. The actor added, “Her (Tamannaah Bhatia) experience and her good work and good sense really help me a lot. She brings perspective to many things. Sometimes, I am just suffering because I am feeling a certain way in a day because I said something, did some interview… and she brings perspective immediately.”

Love story featuring Lust Stories

Coming back to Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s love story, the actress confirmed her relationship to her Lust Stories 2 co-star during another interview with Film Companion. Based on the interview, the actor who shared screen space for the first time in Sujoy Ghosh’s anthology film alongside her boyfriend said, “He (Vijay Verma) is someone with whom I bonded very organically. He is someone who really came to me with all his guard down, then it became really easy for me to let all my guard down.”

In the same interview, while describing her feelings for Vijay Varma, she stated, “He is a person I care about deeply. He is my happy place.”

Work Front

Based on professional commitments, Tamannaah’s latest project Saurav Dey’s Aakhri Sach takes inspiration from the shocking account of the tragedy that unfolded in Delhi’s Burari area and involved several suicides. The Disney+ Hotstar series, which premiered on 25 August is receiving praise from all quarters. In addition, she was recently seen alongside Rajinikanth in Jailer and south superstar Chiranjeevi in Bhola Shankar.

Vijay Varma will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. He was last seen in the Prime Video series Dahaad and the suspense-crime drama Kaalkoot.