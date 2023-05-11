Vijay Varma, fresh off the haunting performance in Darlings last year, now gears up for a yet promising role in Reema Kagti’s Dahaad, which streams on Amazon Prime Video on May 12. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, the actor got candid on roles changing especially villains, doing layered characters, comparison of his roles in Dahaad and Darlings.

Excerpts from the interview

Tell us about your role in Dahaad…

My character is shrouded in a lot of mystery as you can see from the trailer. But from the looks of it, he’s a nice, simpleton Hindi literature teacher who also teaches underprivileged kids on the weekends. He leads a very simple married life that kind of gets intertwined with some sort of investigation. There could be a lot more than what meets the eyes.

What’s the mystery behind your character? Are there two sides to it?

There could be two sides, there could be multiple sides. The character meets some key ingredients of the making of a serial killer and to delve deeper into it, I had to dig into the psychology of some psychopath criminals and find out -what are their traits, their lack of consciousness and empathy. And Reema was deep into this world so she gave me a great deal of understanding of this character. We filmed the show in two parts, we started when there was a lockdown and completed the rest of it once it was over. This is one of the most challenging parts I read and eventually got to play, and I’m interested to know what the response is going to look like.

On working with Sonakshi Sinha…

This is the first time I am working with her and it has been an absolute delight. She’s a great person to hang out with and we became closer as a unit while working. We didn’t want the shoot to end and that’s the sign of a great working environment.

On balancing between Darlings and Dahaad…

I shot for Dahaad before Darlings so it was kind of a deep dive into a very twisted mind in Dahaad and then I finished Darlings. This character that I’ve played in Dahaad is far more twisted than anything I’ve ever played.

On making villains look sweet…

I don’t make them look sweet at all (smiles). There are different facets to your personality, you may be terrible to one person, and very gentle to another person, or we could be kind and generous to the same person the next day. My idea is to play these parts with so much honesty that it represents life in a nutshell. It gives me a lot of confidence as an actor to play characters that are morally corrupt or pious.

