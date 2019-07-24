Vijay Sethupathi to play Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan in upcoming biopic

Vijay Sethupathi will soon be seen as Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan in an upcoming biopic, bankrolled by DAR Motion Pictures. According to CinemaExpress, the film will be directed by MS Sripathi and will release in Tamil as well as several other languages.

"Portraying the role of Murali is going to be a challenge for me and I'm looking forward to it. I'm delighted that Murali himself will be closely involved with the project and guiding me on the cricketing aspects. I am thankful to both Murali and the producers for the faith bestowed on me," Sethupathi said in a statement.

Muralitharan said that he is honoured that Sethupathi will portray him onscreen and the producers are looking to release the film in late 2020. He mentioned that he has been involved in the making of the film for several months and will continue to support the project.

CinemaExpress further writes that the film will reportedly be titled 800, taking inspiration from the number of wickets Muralitharan has taken in his Test cricket career. The film will reportedly have a big budget and will be shot across India, England and Sri Lanka though the makers are yet to officially confirm the same.

In recent years, there have been a few films based on the lives of cricketers, like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story featuring Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead and Azhar with Emraan Hashmi. Ranveer Singh will portray Kapil Dev in the upcoming sports drama 83, based on India's World Cup final win against West Indies in 1983. The film has an ensemble cast and is directed by Kabir Khan.

Sethupathi's last releases included Marconi Mathai, Petta and Super Deluxe. His action adventure Sindhubaadh recently hit theatres, after facing delay over unpaid dues. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Maamanithan, Sanga Tamizhan, Laabam, and Kadaisi Vivasayi are his other films in the pipeline.

