Vijay Sethupathi's Sindhubaadh release postponed indefinitely after Baahubali makers file complaint over unpaid dues

Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film Sindhubaadh has been indefinitely postponed over a payment dispute. Arka Media Works, the makers of Baahubali, have filed a case against SN Rajarajan of K Productions, the distributors of the Tamil version of SS Rajamouli's directorial over unpaid dues.

K Productions had bought the theatrical rights to Baahubali for Rs 28 crore but only paid Rs 12.5 crore. For the rest of the amount, Rajarajan took a loan from Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni of Arka Media, which he was unable to repay, reports DNA. The Hyderabad High Court has thus ordered an interim stay on the release of Sindhubaadh, which will be lifted after the dues have been settled.

The News Minute writes that the film cannot be released as there is a status quo in place, which was ordered by the High Court in 2018.

Sindubaadh has been written and directed by SU Arun Kumar, with music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Anjali plays the female lead and is joined by Vivek Prasanna and Linga in pivotal roles.

