Vijay Sethupathi to play Sri Lankan cricketer Muthiah Muralidaran in upcoming untitled biopic

The Vijay Sethupathi-led biopic is rumoured to be titled 800, taking inspiration from the number of wickets Muthiah Muralidaran has taken in his Test cricket career.

Vijay Sethupathi is all geared up to play Sri Lankan off-spinner Muthiah Muralidaran in a biopic directed by MS Sripathy. The film is jointly produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures and Dar Motion Pictures. The makers released a poster featuring a cricketer in a bowling stance.

There have been rumours that the film is titled 800, taking inspiration from the number of wickets Muralidaran has taken in his Test cricket career. However, the makers have refrained from unveiling any other details.

IT'S OFFICIAL... #VijaySethupathi to star in cricketer #MuthiahMuralidaran biopic... Directed by #MSSripathy... Produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures and Dar Motion Pictures. #MuralidaranBiopicpic.twitter.com/0KeCPzk6im — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 8, 2020

"Portraying the role of Murali is going to be a challenge for me and I'm looking forward to it. I'm delighted that Murali himself will be closely involved with the project and guiding me on the cricketing aspects. I am thankful to both Murali and the producers for the faith bestowed on me," Sethupathi said in 2019.

It was previously reported that the biopic will have a big budget and will be shot across India, England and Sri Lanka though the makers are yet to officially confirm the same.

In recent years, there have been a few films based on the lives of sportspersons, especially cricketers, like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story featuring the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead and Azhar with Emraan Hashmi. Ranveer Singh will portray Kapil Dev in the upcoming sports drama 83, based on India's World Cup final win against West Indies in 1983.

Sethupathi's recent release was Ka Pae Ranasingam with Aishwarya Rajesh, which released on a pay-per-view basis on ZeePlex alongside Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter's Khaali Peeli.