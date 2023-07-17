In an interview recently, when actor Vijay Sethupathi was asked why he said yes to Jawan, he said, “I did Jawan only for Shah Rukh Khan sir; even if I didn’t get a single penny, I would have still worked with him.” The details about Sethupathi’s character are kept under wraps but he could be the antagonist of the story along with Shah Rukh himself.

Since the captivating prevue of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan‘ was released, it has created a frenzy across the nation. The film is already making a mark in the record books and is highly anticipated by the audience. While the excitement for the prevue is still growing, the audience had the incredible opportunity to watch it on the big screen along with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The audience’s reaction has been extremely positive and enthusiastic.

Watching Jawan‘s prevue in the theaters with amazing sound has truly made the audience explode with excitement. As the Prevue played in the theatres the audience started to scream, cheer and hail the film. The fans went totally frantic watching the power-packed Prevue on the big screen and it certainly took over the entire social media with netizens talking about film.