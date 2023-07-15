Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan prevue leaves audience hooting and cheering in theatres - watch video

While the excitement for Jawan prevue is still growing, the audience had the incredible opportunity to watch it on the big screen along with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Last Updated:July 15, 2023
Since the captivating prevue of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan‘ was released, it has created a frenzy across the nation. The film is already making a mark in the record books and is highly anticipated by the audience. While the excitement for the prevue is still growing, the audience had the incredible opportunity to watch it on the big screen along with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The audience’s reaction has been extremely positive and enthusiastic.

Watching Jawan‘s prevue in the theaters with amazing sound has truly made the audience explode with excitement. As the Prevue played in the theatres the audience started to scream, cheer and hail the film. The fans went totally frantic watching the power-packed Prevue on the big screen and it certainly took over the entire social media with netizens talking about film.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

