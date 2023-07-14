Global superstar Tom Cruise returned as Ethan Hunt for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and created immense anticipation as always. Cruise has been a part of the franchise for over 27 years now. The latest part has come out after the restrictions posed by the Coronavirus pandemic. This is the reason his pay-cheque this time around isn’t as staggering as it usually is.

Variety reported Cruise charged around $12 to $14 million for his portrayal of Ethan Hunt in the next two Mission Impossible films. A studio executive told the same portal, “I would never bet against Tom Cruise. Most actors aren’t worth what you pay them, but Cruise and maybe Dwayne Johnson justify their salaries.” And since he has come on board as the producer too, he’s likely to take home a little extra than what is being speculated.

MI-7’s box-office

Cruise has been entertaining and enthralling the globe as an actor for over four decades and as Ethan Hunt for over 27 years. It all began in 1996 and we are now in 2023, and the legend’s tirelessness and tenacity continue. The latest film of the Mission Impossible franchise, called Dead Reckoning Part One, seems to have set the box office ablaze. With an estimated collection of over Rs 12.80 crore in India on day one and 160 million dollars internationally in its first three days, it’s all set to be a juggernaut. In North America, the collections are between 85 to 90 million dollars. The overseas numbers have been reported by Variety.

Tom Cruise on doing action

The man is relentless in his pursuit to entertain fans, even if it involves performing death-defying. Talking to Collider, he said, “I know I’ve done some wild things, I know I’ve done some wild things. I think you probably have a better way to look at it than I do because I’m so inside of them when I’m doing it,” then he added: “I just know what we try to do with these films, and actually all of my movies.”