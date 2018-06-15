Vijay, Keerthy Suresh, AR Murugadoss will fly to Las Vegas to shoot key portions of Thalapathy 62

As the ongoing Chennai schedule of Thalapathy 62 is on the brink of completion, the makers will next fly to the United States to shoot some key portions featuring Vijay in the film. Director AR Murugadoss and the team have finalised a handful of locations in Las Vegas for the shoot which is expected to start in a week or two.

"The US schedule will be a brief one. The team has completed major portions in Chennai and a crucial sequence in Kolkata. For the past few days, the shooting is swiftly progressing in Chennai. A debate show scene was filmed two days back in the premises of Sun Network. An intense car chase scene was shot near Andhra Club in Chennai on Tuesday. Some portions were shot in Chennai International Airport last week," a source from the team told Firstpost.

Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sun Pictures, Thalapathy 62 features Keerthy Suresh, who is currently basking in the glory of Savitri biopic Mahanati, as the lead heroine. The project marks her second collaboration with Vijay after Bairavaa which released last year.

All the popular video jockeys of Sun TV took to their official social media pages and heaped praise on Vijay's youthful makeover for the film which began its principal shooting in January 2018.

Tipped to be a political action thriller, Thalapathy 62 has veteran actor Radharavi playing the villain role alongside popular politician Pala Karuppiah, best known for his role in director Vasantha Balan's Angadi Theru. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has been signed to play a pivotal role in the film which also has Prem Kumar and Yogi Babu in supporting characters.

After the blockbuster success of Mersal, Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman will score the music for the film whose dialogues are jointly written by Murugadoss and ace writer Jeyamohan who has worked in Mani Ratnam's Kadal, Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 and Kamal Haasan's Papanasam. Murugadoss has already finished two songs for the film, including the recently shot hip-hop number choreographed by Sreedhar Master on Vijay and Keerthy.

Young cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, known for his stellar work in the breakout Malayalam indie blockbuster Angamaly Diaries, is wielding the camera for the project. Other technical crew consists of multiple National Award-winning senior editor Sreekar Prasad and art director Santhanam, primarily known for his work in Selvaraghavan's Aayirathil Oruvan.

"We all know how AR Murugadoss operates. His films would always a nice social angle to it. Vijay is doing an excellent job. He's very involved in it," said Sreekar Prasad. Murugadoss had earlier said that Thalapathy 62 would be an emotionally driven film. Sources say the film has a flurry of political dialogues which could spark some debates post-release.

The makers have already announced that the film will hit the screens worldwide on the occasion of Diwali 2018. Murugadoss, who is collaborating with Vijay for the third time after highly successful previous outings Thuppakki (2012) and Kaththi (2014), is working at breakneck speed to finish the project on time.

Suriya's ongoing film NGK, with director Selvaraghavan and Dream Warrior Pictures, is also gearing up to hit the screens for Diwali 2018. Suriya confirmed the news again at the audio launch of Karthi's Kadaikutty Singam. The shooting of NGK is expected to be wrapped up in another 10 days, after which he will head to London for the first schedule of his next film Suriya 37 with director KV Anand.

