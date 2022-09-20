Vijay Deverakonda is back in action, at least on Instagram. The actor shared a video with fans where he could be training for his stunts. His film Liger released on August 25 to poor reviews and collections. He wrote the caption- “Work hard, Push yourself, learn new skills, Learn from mistakes, enjoy success, live the life you want.”

Watch the video right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Vijay also made an appearance in Bengaluru for the SIIMA Awards where he looked dapper in a black suit. In a video that made its way on the Internet, the actor could be seen answering questions like ‘if this is his first time in the awards show and what is he expecting from the event?’. Responding to the questions, Vijay said that he attended the prestigious award show two to three times before, and he was looking forward to meeting his friends and congratulating them after they were honoured for their work in the industry. Towards the end of the video, Vijay was quizzed, “Do you want to talk about your other projects,” responding to which, he quickly replied, “No, I don’t wish to talk about my other projects here.”

This after, a source close to Jana Gana Mana reportedly revealed that looking at the poor performance of Liger, the makers have decided to shelve the film. The source added that Vijay, Puri, and producer Charmme Kaur sat and took the decision after careful deliberation and before they embarked on the Morocco schedule of the film. However, clearing the news around the shelving of the film, Charmme took to her Twitter account and called the news to be a rumour. Returning from her social media sabbatical, Charmme tweeted, “Rumours rumours rumours! All rumours are fake! Just focusing on the progress of the PC. Meanwhile, RIP rumours !!”

