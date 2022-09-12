SIIMA Awards 2022: Vijay Devarakonda avoids questions on Liger and Jana Gana Mana

Vijay Deverakonda recently graced SIIMA 2022, wherein the actor was quizzed about his projects. However, he seems to have dodged the questions that came his way.

The colossal failure of Liger has turned out to be the biggest disappointment of the year. It won’t be wrong to say that the bombing of the movie at the box office has truly shaken things for the makers and the stars. Following the failure of Vijay Devarakonda’s recent release, several reports were making rounds on the internet that the actor’s second collaboration with Liger filmmaker Puri Jagannath, Jana Gana Mana (JGM) has been shelved. Now, Vijay recently graced SIIMA 2022, wherein the actor was quizzed about his projects. However, he seems to have dodged the question. Now, a small clip of the actor’s conversation with the media was shared by India Today and is making rounds on the internet.

In the video, Vijay is interacting with the media present at the SIIMA Awards. The Arjun Reddy actor could be seen answering questions like ‘if this is his first time in the awards show and what is he expecting from the event?’. Responding to the questions, Vijay said that he attended the prestigious award show two to three times before, and he was looking forward to meeting his friends and congratulating them after they were honoured for their work in the industry. Towards the end of the video, Vijay was quizzed, “Do you want to talk about your other projects,” responding to which, he quickly replied, “No, I don’t wish to talk about my other projects here.”

This after, a source close to Jana Gana Mana reportedly revealed that looking at the poor performance of Liger, the makers have decided to shelve the film. The source added that Vijay, Puri, and producer Charmme Kaur sat and took the decision after careful deliberation and before they embarked on the Morocco schedule of the film. However, clearing the news around the shelving of the film, Charmme took to her Twitter account and called the news to be a rumour. Returning from her social media sabbatical, Charmme tweeted, “Rumours rumours rumours! All rumours are fake! Just focusing on the progress of the PC. Meanwhile, RIP rumours !!”

For those who don’t know, Puri Jagannath’s upcoming directorial pairs Vijay Devarakonda with Pooja Hegde and is expected to hit the theatres next year.

