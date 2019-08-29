Vidhu Vinod Chopra's upcoming film Shikara, described as a 'love letter from Kashmir', to release on 8 November

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's comeback directorial Shikara, described as "a love letter from Kashmir" will hit cinemas on 8 November. The film is produced by Vinod Chopra films and Fox Star Studios. It was previously reported that the film will essay the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. It was reported that the film had the working title Love Letters.

This project also marks the return of the director to his hometown Srinagar, post Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta-starrer Mission Kashmir (2000). The filming for Shikara reportedly began in March 2018 in the valley.

Here is the announcement of the film.

Release date finalized... Vidhu Vinod Chopra's new film #Shikara - a love letter from #Kashmir to release on 8 Nov 2019... Produced by Vinod Chopra Films... Presented by Fox Star Studios. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 29, 2019

The story of this new project was written by Vidhu alongside local Kashmiri writer, according to a 2018 Mumbai Mirror. The same report stated that the film will feature a number local popular faces like Zameer Ashai, Shahid Gulfam and Imran. The leading man is from Bhopal and the young actress from the Bhaderwah area of Jammu region.

Chopra has produced films like the crime thriller Wazir (2016), Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju (2018) and Sonam Kapoor-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2019).

In February this year, Chopra opened up about the possibility of making Munna Bhai 3. In an interview with Indian Express, the filmmaker said, "I haven’t yet made my next Munna Bhai because I didn’t get a proper script. I hope I make it this year."

Munna Bhai MBBS released in 2003, followed by its sequel Lage Raho Munna Bhai three years later. Arshad Warsi had earlier confirmed that Munna Bhai 3 will go on floors by the end of 2019 with Dutt also on board. However, it was reportedly put on hold following allegations of sexual harassment against Rajkumar Hirani.

