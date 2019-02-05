Vidhu Vinod Chopra on third installment of Munna Bhai: 'Hope I make it this year'

Arshad Warsi had earlier confirmed that Munna Bhai 3 will go on floors by the end of 2019 with Sanjay Dutt also on board. However, the third installment was reportedly put on hold following allegations of sexual harassment against Rajkumar Hirani. Now Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who produced Munna Bhai as well as other films helmed by Hirani, has opened up about the status of the film.

In an interview with Indian Express, the filmmaker said, "I haven’t yet made my next Munna Bhai because I didn’t get a proper script. I hope I make it this year."

Munna Bhai MBBS released in 2003, followed by its sequel Lage Raho Munna Bhai three years later.

Chopra has still not addressed the allegations against Hirani nor has he announced whether the latter will be directing the upcoming film, writes Indian Express. When asked to comment on the allegations at a promotional event for his latest venture, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, he had said that when the time is right he would talk about it.

In 2018, Hirani had said that a third Munna Bhai film was on the cards and he would start working on it soon.

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2019 17:53:53 IST